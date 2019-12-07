07 Dec 2019

Indian Ocean - Tropical cyclones AMBALI and BELNA update (ECHO Daily Flash) (GDACS, Meteo France La Reunion, JTWC, NOAA, media)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 07 Dec 2019

Tropical cyclone AMBALI (Cat 1) that formed over the south-western Indian Ocean has lost wind strength in the last hours. On 7 December at 07:00 UTC AMBALI was moving south-west direction with a speed of 11 km/h and with maximum sustained winds of 70 kt (130 km/h). It is forecasted that the cyclone will further weaken and will reach Reunion Island and Mauritius by the end of this weekend.

Meanwhile, Tropical cyclone BELNA (Category 2) has formed over the southern Indian Ocean as well and is strengthening as it moves southwest towards the Mozambique Channel. On 7 December at 06.00 UTC BELNA was moving south towards north-western coast of Madagascar with maximum sustained winds of 80 kt (148 km/h) and gusts of 100 kt (185 km/h).

TC BELNA will continue to move south-west across the Mozambique Channel passing between Madagascar and Mayotte Island. It is expected that it will make a landfall at the north-western coast of Madagascar (Boeny Region) late on 8 or early 9 December bringing heavy rainfall, strong wind, and an increased risk of flash flooding and landslides. BELNA is forecast to further strengthen as it tracks toward the south-southwest.

The Meteorological Department of Mozambique has issued an alert for heavy rain and strong winds over the central and northern regions of the country.
Governments and humanitarian partners are undertaking emergency preparedness efforts to prepare for a possible humanitarian impact.

For the next 48 hours, heavy rain, strong wind and storm surge are expected in the northern Madagascar, north-eastern Mozambique, Mayotte and Comoros.

