Identify. Define. Implement: building a logistics action plan - An update from the Madagascar Preparedness Project (27 September 2018)

Report
from World Food Programme, Logistics Cluster
Published on 27 Sep 2018

12 million people affected. USD $1 billion in damages. These are the figures behind the 50 natural disasters that have struck Madagascar over the past 37 years.

Effective logistics coordination is at the core of any disaster response, making preparedness initiatives critical for island nations such as Madagascar whose remote communities mean time, transport and distance are consistent challenges.

WFP Logistics Associate, Christian Razafimahatratra, was one of almost 60 participants who took part in a three-day National Logistics Cluster workshop and simulation exercise, held in Madagascar’s capital Antananarivo in August this year.

The workshop, convened jointly by the Global Logistics Cluster, World Food Programme (WFP) and Madagascar’s National Disaster Management Office, the BNGRC, brought together stakeholders from across the response community including government, port and airport authorities, NGOs, UN agencies, private sector and regional actors from Mozambique, the Comoros and Réunion.

The goal? To identify country-specific challenges, and define and drive locally-driven solutions for more effective response. And, the simulation exercise was key to realising this objective.

Based on a cyclone-scenario, the simulation provided participants with the opportunity to identify and assess supply chain bottlenecks during disaster. Following the exercise, participants worked collaboratively across sectors, mapping-out current logistics constraints, and paving the way forward for strengthened logistics action and coordination in-country.

Following the workshop, the next steps are clear: continue to foster collaboration in country and see-through the implementation of the country’s first multi-sector logistics action plan.

