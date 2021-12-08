Madagascar
Humanitarian Action for Children 2022 - Madagascar
Attachments
Appeal highlights
Madagascar is facing multiple severe humanitarian crises affecting nearly 10 million people. The consequences of climate change are acutely felt on the island, particularly through increasingly unmanageable natural disasters.
Failed rains and prolonged drought in the south of the island have left nearly 1.5 million people food insecure. In 2022, an estimated 500,000 children under 5 will suffer from acute malnutrition, and 110,000 will be severely malnourished. Urgent action is needed to address the nutrition crisis.
Beyond the drought, Madagascar remains vulnerable to other natural disasters, including cyclones, flooding, as well as disease outbreaks. The socioeconomic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to be felt in 2022, affecting Madagascar's fragile economy and extreme poverty rates.
In 2022, UNICEF's response will be multi-pronged and incorporate nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), health, social protection, education, child protection, gender-based violence (GBV) and prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse (PSEA).
UNICEF is requesting US$40 million in 2022 to reach 2.5 million people, including 1.2 million children, and deliver life-saving assistance.
KEY PLANNED TARGETS
110,000 children admitted for treatment for severe acute malnutrition
500,000 people accessing a sufficient quantity of safe water
13,000 children/caregivers accessing mental health and psychosocial support
29,000 household reached with cash transfers through government system with UNICEF support
SECTOR NEEDS
500,000 children in need nutrition assistance service
700,000 people in need of health assistance
6.4 million people lack access to safe water and dignified sanitation
148,000 children in need of protection services
1.7 million people in need of humanitarian cash transfers