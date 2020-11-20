Humanitarian Action for Children 2021 - Madagascar

HIGHLIGHTS

The socio-economic situation in Madagascar deteriorated in 2020 following several natural disasters, including flooding in the north, prolonged drought in the south and disease outbreaks, such as dengue fever, malaria, measles and coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID19), which has spread across the country.

Decreased access to and demand for social services due to COVID-19 has significantly affected households, communities and systems, and exacerbated the vulnerability of children.

In 2021, UNICEF will reach children in need through a holistic, multi-pronged approach incorporating water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), health and child protection to protect children's rights and well-being. The response will focus on continuing the provision of social services and mitigating the impacts of COVID-19.