Humanitarian Action for Children 2018 - Madagascar (Revised August 2018)
Total people in need: 1,058,5892
Total children (<18) in need: 509,744
Total people to be reached:400,0003
Total children to be reached:192,400
2018 programme targets:
Nutrition 12,500 children under 5 with SAM admitted to therapeutic treatment sites
Health 60,000 people receive insecticide-treated nets 300,000 people provided with access to essential and life-saving health care services
WASH
- 400,000 people access the agreed quantity of water for drinking, cooking and personal hygiene
- 200,000 people in humanitarian situations supported to adopt appropriate hygiene practices
Child protection
4,000 children reached with psychosocial support Education 50,000 children access formal and nonformal pre-school, primary or secondary education
Social protection
14,000 households receive cash transfers in emergencies to access essential goods
Communication for Development
1,000,000 people reached with key lifesaving and behavior change messages on health, nutrition and safe and appropriate sanitation and hygiene practices contextualized to the emergency scenario