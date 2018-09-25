25 Sep 2018

Humanitarian Action for Children 2018 - Madagascar (Revised August 2018)

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 31 Aug 2018
preview
Download PDF (1.78 MB)

Total people in need: 1,058,5892
Total children (<18) in need: 509,744
Total people to be reached:400,0003
Total children to be reached:192,400

2018 programme targets:

Nutrition 12,500 children under 5 with SAM admitted to therapeutic treatment sites

Health 60,000 people receive insecticide-treated nets 300,000 people provided with access to essential and life-saving health care services

WASH

  • 400,000 people access the agreed quantity of water for drinking, cooking and personal hygiene
  • 200,000 people in humanitarian situations supported to adopt appropriate hygiene practices

Child protection

4,000 children reached with psychosocial support Education 50,000 children access formal and nonformal pre-school, primary or secondary education

Social protection

14,000 households receive cash transfers in emergencies to access essential goods

Communication for Development

1,000,000 people reached with key lifesaving and behavior change messages on health, nutrition and safe and appropriate sanitation and hygiene practices contextualized to the emergency scenario

