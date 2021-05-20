Grand Sud of Madagascar - Humanitarian Response Dashboard, January - March 2021

SITUATION UPDATE

The Grand Sud of Madagascar has been buffeted by back to back droughts during the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 rainy seasons, forcing people to resort to desperate survival measures, such as eating locusts, raw red cactus fruits or wild leaves. The agriculture sector has been severely impacted. Between November 2020 and January 2021, less than 50 per cent of the normal rainfall was received in the Grand Sud, leading to the most acute drought in the region since 1981. By January 2021, almost 69 per cent of the Grand Sud was impacted by extreme drought. The water table is critically low in many districts, reducing access to potable water.

An estimated 1.14 million people in the Grand Sud were severely food insecure (IPC phases 3 and 4) from January to April 2021, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis. Global acute malnutrition (GAM) rates rose sharply in the first quarter of the year, with the number of children admitted for treatment for severe acute malnutrition (SAM) in the Grand Sud quadruple the five-year average. The situation is particularly critical in Ampanihy and Ambovombe districts, where 27 per cent of children are acutely malnourished.

Between the launch of the Flash Appeal in January 2021 and the end of March, humanitarian organizations delivered assistance and services to nearly 736,400 people across the Grand Sud. This included: more than 700,000 people reached with food assistance; more than 167,200 people assisted with access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene; more than 93,420 children and pregnant and lactating women provided with nutritional support and/or treatment; over 91,000 children and women reached with healthcare and antenatal care; and around 22,500 people sensitized on gender-based violence and reproductive health.

However, under-funding remained a major challenge. At the end of March 2021, the Flash Appeal was just 21 per cent funded, according to the Financial Tracking Service, and some sectors were having to make difficult decisions given the under-funding. Food security, for example, had to provide just 50 per cent rations to families in order to reach as many people as possible with limited resources.