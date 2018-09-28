GIEWS Update: Southern Africa - Reduced 2018 harvests and agricultural productivity underpin increased rates of food insecurity (28 September 2018)

Highlights:

• Despite an average maize harvest and an overall satisfactory supply outlook for 2018/19, the aggregate number of people affected by food insecurity has increased.

• Declining per capita maize production in the past ten years has heightened reliance on imports to satisfy consumption needs, increasing vulnerabilities to external shocks.

Cereal production declines in 2018, but the aggregate output remains near average

Cereal production in the subregion of Southern Africa is estimated at 33.8 million tonnes for 2018, almost 5.9 million tonnes (15 percent) below the record high of 2017, but slightly above the previous five-year average. Most of the year-on-year production decline relates to maize, the main food staple, which accounts for about 29 percent of the total per capita calorie supply1 . By country, the decrease in South Africa’s output accounts for the bulk of the contraction, where the maize harvest is estimated at 13.8 million tonnes, 3.8 million tonnes lower than the record high of 2017. Large annual production decreases of 1.3 million tonnes in Zambia and 0.7 million tonnes in Malawi also contributed to the aggregate decrease, with outputs lower by 21 percent and 14 percent, respectively ,compared with the previous five-year averages. Maize harvests in the remaining countries were close to, or slightly above, average levels. By contrast, production of rice, predominantly grown in Madagascar, is estimated to have increased on a yearly basis in 2018, while for wheat, mostly produced in South Africa and Zambia, production in 2018 is forecast at a similar level as last year, reflecting favourable growing conditions from March onwards.

The estimated reduction in the cereal harvest mainly reflects below-average rains and above-average temperatures in January and early February, which generally correspond to the flowering and yield formation stages of maize. At these stages, maize is most sensitive to water deficits. Outbreaks of Fall Armyworm had localized impacts, however, the precise extent of the damage has not been quantified.