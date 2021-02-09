Madagascar
GIEWS Update: The Republic of Madagascar - Drought curbs 2021 production prospects, heightening the risk of a sharp deterioration in food insecurity
Highlights
- Significant rainfall deficits in the southern regions have caused a decline in the area planted to staple foods and led to poor vegetation conditions in cropped areas, curbing production expectations in 2021.
- The foreseen production decline would follow several consecutive years of below‐average harvests and would likely trigger an increase in the prevalence and severity of food insecurity, with several districts already nearing critical levels of severe acute malnutrition.
- The adverse effects of the COVID‐19 pandemic have further heightened households’ vulnerability to food insecurity.