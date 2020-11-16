Madagascar
GIEWS Country Brief: Madagascar 16-November-2020
FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT
Planting of 2021 main cereal crops underway; weather forecasts point to higher chance of below-average seasonal rains
Paddy production estimated at above-average level in 2020 but maize harvest declined
Cereal import requirements estimated slightly above average in 2020/21
Prices of domestic and imported rice slightly higher on yearly basis
Prevalence of food insecurity expected to remain high in southern regions during 2020