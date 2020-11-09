Gender-focused economic models of climate resilience in Madagascar

By Ambinintsoa Noasilalaonomenjanahary and Voahangy Ramaromisa

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The PNFDSA of Madagascar has taken supportive steps to make women members resilient to climate change and natural disasters, by building their capacities on Climate Change (CC), climate smart agriculture, food security within integrated family farming, and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) many of which concern the needs of women, such as : SDGs 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16. The PNFDDSA has carried out these capacity building activities in the 9 Regions of Madagascar where our Regional Offices have been set up.

The outcome of these capacity building activities has been seen in tangible impacts on the lives of producer women who are farmers, fishermen and traders, in the fight against climate change. Those members now know how to fight against climate change and are starting small and medium scale activities including reforestation, tree nurseries, climate-smart agriculture, conservation agriculture, agroforestry, and organic composting.

The Secretary General of PNFDDSA is also the President of the Regional Office of the Analamanga Region, and the leader of MANARIVO AB which is a company whose suppliers include four forest and farm producer organisation (FFPO) cooperatives whose members have benefitted from all these capacity building activities.

In this report, we present MANARIVO AB as a company case study of how economic models can improve climate resilience in Madagascar. MANARIVO AB has successfully improved the resilience of its forest and farm producers in the Bongolava and Analamanga Regions. It has achieved this by building their capacity to understand climate change threats, develop a series of climate change mitigation options and climate change adaptation options that can be achieved through climate smart agriculture, but also using fire breaks to fight bushfires, rainfall management techniques and an emergency plan on rainwater management to improve water availability, plus following the Malagasy state's health emergency plans.

The main threats encountered by farmers in the region include late and variable rains, dry season fires, increasing outbreaks of plant pests and diseases, occasional flooding, lack of political and tenure security and now the pandemic COVID-19.

The MANARIVO AB Company works with four Forest and Farm Producer Organisations (FFPOs) in the Bongolava Region, to ensure the sustainable management of agricultural and forest resources, which are the raw materials of the MANARIVO AB Company. It is these four member-based organisations that have been the recipients of capacity building efforts. The Bongolava Region produces less than 3,000t of groundnuts and contributes less than 5% of the national production. The four FFPOs working with the MANARIVO AB Company produce groundnuts and ensure the transformation of groundnuts into raw oils, The MANARO AB Company then cleans them and ensures the packaging and marketing (see Figure 1)