Gender analysis on SRH and climate resilience: Madagascar - Anosy and Diana regions (April 2021)

By Stella Harivola

Introduction

1. Introduction and justification

In the current context of global climate change, the crisis situations induced by this phenomenon affect women and girls much more, increasing their vulnerability and reducing their capacity for adaptation and resilience. Giving girls and women a choice in sexual and reproductive health supports their resilience to cope with the shocks and stressors caused by climate change. This is why the ASPIRE programme aims to "increase the resilience of communities affected by climate change through integrated sexual and reproductive health, conservation and livelihoods programmes".

This programme will be implemented in 3 countries including Madagascar, with the support of several partners including Marie Stopes International, Care International UK, Blue Ventures, ThinkPlace and Itad. The programme takes an innovative approach using the Population, Health and Environment (PHE) approach, which aims to "build resilience through integrated approaches to sexual and reproductive health, climate change and population, health and environment". As this combination is uncommon in the development community, the idea is to have a broad range of evidence on how SRH decision-making contributes to the effort to build resilience to climate change.

2. Objectives of the study

2.1. General objective

After two years of co-creation with partners, the project is currently in its launch phase, in which a gender analysis will be used to inform key project decisions and refine planned activities. The overall aim is that this analysis will provide recommendations for the design of project activities to ensure that the intervention respects the 'Do No Harm' policy, and takes into account the deeper reasons and influences on people's behaviours and choices regarding SRH and resilience.

2.2. Specific objectives

The conduct of this gender analysis aims to provide answers to the following questions: