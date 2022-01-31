Flooding in Madagascar - 25 January 2022

Intense rainfall caused by two different tropical weather systems which have impacted Madagascar over the last week has driven flooding, landslides, destruction of infrastructure and loss of life, particularly affecting the country's capitalAntananarivo, and other areas of Analamanga Region, in the centre of the country.

The rains were initially driven by an Intertropical Convergence Zone around 17 January and increased when a Tropical Depression made landfall in the east of the country on 22 January.

More than 62,000 people have been affected in 7 regions, including more than 58,000 in Analamanga Region—mainly in Antananarivo-Renivohitra districts—according to authorities. At least 34 people have died—24 during the weekend— almost all of them in the capital, where traditional houses collapsed, and others were swept away by landslides.

Over 6,800 houses are under water and many others are at risk of flooding or collapsing, forcing over 35,260 people to take shelter in 62 displacement sites established by the authorities, according to the National Office for Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC). Nearly 27,000 people were displaced or evacuated this past weekend (22-23 January) alone, and the Government continues to carry out preventive evacuations in Antananarivo, which is on red alert for further flooding as the levels of rivers are increasing and reaching the emergency threshold.