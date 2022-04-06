Evaluation of Madagascar WFP Country Strategic Plan 2019-2023: Terms of reference

The purpose of these terms of reference is to provide key information to stakeholders about the evaluation, to guide the evaluation team and to specify expectations during the various phases of the evaluation. The ToR are structured as follows: Section 1 provides information on the context; Section 2 presents the rationale, objectives, stakeholders and main users of the evaluation; Section 3 presents the WFP portfolio and defines the scope of the evaluation; Section 4 identifies the evaluation approach and methodology; and Section 5 indicates how the evaluation will be organized. The annexes provide additional information.