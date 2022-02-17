Emergency Assistance to Republic of Madagascar in Response to the Flood Disaster caused by Cyclone Batsirai

On February 16th 2022, upon the request of the Government of Republic of Madagascar, the Government of Japan has decided to provide emergency relief goods (Tents, Water Purifiers, Blankets, Sleeping Pads, Portable Jerry Cans) to Madagascar in response to the damages caused by the flood disaster.

In light of the humanitarian perspective and the close relations between Japan and Madagascar, Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance through Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to Madagascar to support the people affected by the flood disaster.

(Reference) The flood disaster occurred in Republic of Madagascar caused by Cyclone Batsirai on February 5th and 6th, 2022, which has resulted in a large number of those affected including the loss of lives and significant physical damages. According to the Government of Madagascar, as of 13th February, 121 people died, 143,718 people were affected, and 27,048 people were evacuated.