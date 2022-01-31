Emergency Assistance to Republic of Madagascar in Response to the Flood Disaster

On January 28th 2022, upon the request of the Government of Republic of Madagascar, the Government of Japan has decided to provide emergency relief goods (tents, blankets and plastic sheets) through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to Republic of Madagascar in response to the damages caused by the flood disaster.

In light of the humanitarian perspective and the close relations between Japan and Republic of Madagascar, Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance to Republic of Madagascar to support people affected by the flood disaster.

[Reference]

The flood disaster occurred in Republic of Madagascar on January 17th, 2022, which has resulted in a large number of those affected including the loss of lives, and significant physical damages. According to the Government of Republic of Madagascar, as of 26th January, 41 people died, 71,781 people evacuated, and about 110,394 people were affected.