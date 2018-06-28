28 Jun 2018

El Ninõ Relief & Recovery School Feeding Initiative

Report
from Adventist Development and Relief Agency International
Published on 28 Jun 2018
preview
Download PDF (1.15 MB)

Summary

Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA), Rise Against Hunger (RAH), and Islamic Relief USA (IR USA) are spearheading a 3-year* school feeding initiative in Southern Africa to provide relief to communities devastated by the El Niño drought and support them on their road to recovery. The initiative targets Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Swaziland, and Zimbabwe.

School feeding programs help curb school dropout rates during times of drought. Baseline assessments conducted by ADRA revealed key challenges in school attendance and participation that adequate and nutritious meals cannot address alone. The complexity of the situation calls for activities complementary to school feeding if we hope to overcome these challenges. They include improving school infrastructure such as kitchens, food storage, and latrines, increasing access to clean water, and establishing school and community gardens. This holistic approach aims to significantly magnify the impact of the program.

Major Challenges

• High percentage of children attending schools while hungry and struggling to stay focused

• High level of absenteeism (teachers and students due to illness, family emergencies, work, and access to school

• Decrease enrollment in higher grades seen with both genders

• Inadequate and infrequent access to clean water

• Inadequate school infrastructures and facilities that compromise school safety, learning, and health

Key Project Interventions

• Improving nutritional status of 50,546 primary school-going children by establishing on-site school feeding

• Increasing enrollment and attendance across 186 schools

• Establishing school and community gardens

• Building essential sanitation facilities, increasing access to clean water, conducting hygiene and nutrition sensitizations and establishing WASH clubs

• Ensure sustainability through local staff, community, and private sector involvement

*Project Duration: 2017-2020

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.