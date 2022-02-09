CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 9 February 2022

Madagascar

Tropical Cyclone Batsirai struck Madagascar between 5-6 February. More than 62,000 people are displaced and staying in shelters and evacuation centres. Local media reported at least 100 people killed in Ikongo, Fitovinany region, mainly in landslides. The most affected area is Mananjary city, Vatovavy region, where power and water supplies have been disrupted. Floods, landslides, and trees uprooted by the cyclone caused damage to main roads including roads linking to the eastern and southern regions of the country, making access to affected households challenging. Some schools and churches meant to be used as evacuation centres were damaged. Immediate needs are not reported yet, but food and water were the most urgent needs following Tropical Storm Ana that affected the country on 22 January.

Nigeria

Over 24-30 January, armed clashes in Kauru and Zangon-Kataf LGAs (Kaduna state), Batsari, Faskari, and Sabuwa LGAs (Katsina) and Gusau LGA (Zamfara) displaced some 6,000 people, left 103 injured and 24 people died. Around 50 people were abducted and livestock stolen in the violence, which stemmed from the banditry crisis and tensions between farmer and herder communities. The displaced people took refuge in neighbouring wards, where they need shelter, security, food, medical services and NFIs. Food security in northwest Nigeria has been affected by waves of violent attacks, with many farmers either forced to pay exorbitant levies to armed gangs, or abandon their farmlands.

