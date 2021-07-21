CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 21 July 2021

Colombia

At least 3,749 people have been living in confinement since 4 May in Bojayá municipality (Chocó department) because of organised armed groups (GAO) and organised criminal groups (GDO) fighting for territorial control in the area. The people confined belong to 23 indigenous and Afro-Colombian communities living on the basins of the Bojayá, Uvá, and Opogadó rivers. Since 2020, these communities have also been affected by river flooding caused by heavy rains. Recurrent confinements, which restrict people’s movement and access to livelihoods, and displacement caused by insecurity, together with flooding, are worsening the humanitarian conditions for communities in Bojayá. WASH, health, education, food security, and protection needs are reported for the affected communities.

Madagascar

The Grand South region of Madagascar is still experiencing high levels of food insecurity caused by the worst drought the country has experienced in 40 years. Limited harvest and the impact of COVID-19 on livelihoods have also contributed to Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes in the southern region. More than 1.14 million people (43% of the population analysed) in the Grand South are experiencing high acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above), with 14,000 people in Amboasary Atsimo district in Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5) conditions. The number of people experiencing high acute food insecurity is likely to increase throughout October–December 2021, reaching 1.31 million people (49% of the population analysed). Children under the age of five are among the most affected groups; nearly 70,500 children in the Grand South are acutely malnourished, including 11,000 facing severe acute malnutrition. People have started migrating from southern to northern districts seeking food resources.

South Sudan

On 8 July, fighting broke out between youth groups from Tonj North and Tonj East counties (Warrap state). The clashes took place in Marial Lou, Tonj North, because of cattle rustling. At least 14 people were killed and 29 injured in the hostilities, which lasted two days. Around 5,000 people were displaced as hundreds of homes were burnt down. Health centres, schools, and churches were vandalised. The Marial Lou hospital was looted and destroyed, and patients had to be transferred to the Ngap-Agok health centre. A WFP warehouse in the area was also looted. The warehouse stored various critical food items destined for highly food-insecure people in the area. Tonj North is one of six counties in South Sudan where people face severe food insecurity, with at least 26,000 people in Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5).

