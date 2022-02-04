Commending efforts to digitise the birth register in Madagascar, Experts of the Committee on the rights of the child ask about child marriage and inclusive education

GENEVA (4 February 2022)- The Committee on the Rights of the Child today concluded its consideration of the combined fifth and sixth periodic report of Madagascar under the Convention on the Rights of the Child. Commending Madagascar’s project to digitise the birth register, Committee Experts asked about child marriage and inclusive education.

A Committee Expert praised Madagascar’s project with the World Bank regarding digitisation of the birth register, describing it as fairly good. The Expert noted the high rate of birth registration in Madagascar but expressed concern at the downward trend and regional disparities. One Committee Expert raised the issue of harmful traditional practices, focusing on child marriage, noting that the State party had put together a national strategy and campaign to decrease the child marriage rate in Madagascar from 41.2 per cent to 21 per cent, from 2018 to 2024. How would this goal be achieved? The Expert requested information on the ability of the courts to authorise an underage marriage if requested on “serious grounds”, asking what constituted “serious grounds” in terms of a child marriage.

On the subject of access to education, a Committee Expert asked how all children would be ensured access to education, including children with disabilities. Noting the national action plan for people with disabilities, the Expert asked for more details, including a timeline and how children with disabilities would be covered. More information was requested on the obstacles pertaining to children with disabilities, including inclusive access to schools and stigma, and how the access of children with disabilities to healthcare was ensured.

In opening remarks, Herilaza Imbiki, Keeper of the Seals, Minister of Justice and Head of Delegation of Madagascar, said the reports reflected the achievements made on the improvement of the situation of children’s rights in Madagascar since the last review by the Committee in 2012, including political, legislative, administrative and judicial measures and institutional reforms as well as the fight against corruption. Madagascar believed in the critical importance of the respect and promotion of the rights of the child and reaffirmed its resolute desire to meet the challenges related to children’s rights.

Responding to the issue of child marriage, the delegation said there was a national strategy to combat child marriage, adopted in 2018, which was being implemented, ensuring local action plans were set up among communities to end the practice. A centralised coordination department had been set up, with six regional structures established across Madagascar, to launch local plans to combat child marriage. The delegation stated that “serious grounds” for early marriage referred to a situation in which the minor was pregnant, stating that the consent of the child was still required as well as that of the parents. The delegation underlined that there were no forced marriages in Madagascar.

The delegation responded to the issue of inclusive education and its barriers in the country, saying that the main obstacle was the lack of data on people with disabilities, meaning realistic and achievable targets could not be set. Diagnosing impairments was also an obstacle, meaning tailored assistance could not be provided. Around 35,000 schools would need to be upgraded to include current inclusive standards – a huge project. A construction plan had been adopted including an upgrade to ramps, toilets and other facilities in schools in order to make them more inclusive. One thousand inclusive schools in 12 regions currently operated in Madagascar. There were projects which aimed to integrate primary school-aged children with disabilities into mainstream schools.

In concluding remarks, Suzanne Aho Assouma, Committee Expert, said the dialogue had been educational and asked Madagascar to review all of its programmes. She said that while the country was doing a lot, huge challenges remained.

Mr. Imbiki, in concluding remarks, said the exchange had been enriching and constructive, and it would help the Madagascan Government progress its children’s rights under the Convention and the Optional Protocols.

Mikiko Otani, Chairperson of the Committee,said the recommendations would be prepared based on the dialogue and extended her best wishes to the children of Madagascar.

The delegation of Madagascar consisted of representatives of the Ministry of Justice; the Ministry of National Education; the Ministry of Public Security; the Ministry of Population, Social Protection and the Promotion of Women; the Ministry of Public Health; and the Ministry of Labour, Employment, Public Service and Social Laws. A representative of the National Gendarmerie Command and representatives of the Permanent Mission of Madagascar to the United Nations Office at Geneva were also part of the delegation.

Report

The Committee has before it the combined fifth and sixth periodic report of Madagascar (CRC/C/MDG/5-6)

Presentation of the Report

HERILAZA IMBIKI, Keeper of the Seals, Minister of Justice and Head of Delegation of Madagascar, said that despite the health crisis, the Government had spared no effort in meeting its obligations by presenting the reports, which were prepared by the inter-ministerial drafting committee involving State and non-State actors, with support from the United Nations Children’s Fund. The reports reflected the achievements made on the improvement of the situation of children’s rights in Madagascar since the last review by the Committee in 2012, including political, legislative, administrative and judicial measures and institutional reforms as well as the fight against corruption. Madagascar believed in the critical importance of the respect and promotion of the rights of the child and reaffirmed its resolute desire to meet the challenges related to children’s rights.

Questions from Committee Experts

HYND AYOUBI IDRISSI, Committee Expert and Coordinator of the Task Force for the report of Madagascar, began byaddressing questions on general implementation measures and the definition of the child. In regard to the Committee’s third Optional Protocol on communications and Madagascar’s refusal to ratify this protocol, she enquired about whether there was a process around this question strengthening the justifiability of the rights of the child. The State party had no national action plan dealing with the implementation of existing plans pertaining to the rights of the child and ensuring their effectiveness and follow-up; in this case, would it not be more relevant to draft a holistic policy to avoid efforts being too dispersed? Ms. Ayoubi Idrissi enquired about plans to ensure a budget which was able to meet child rights needs and priority social spending. She asked about the impact of the independent national human rights commission in terms of the promotion and protection of children’s rights. What measures had been taken in the business sector in order to strengthen child protection, particularly within the tourist and travel sector and the mining sector? Ms. Ayoubi Idrissi noted that the age of marriage was aligned with the definition in the Convention on the Rights of the Child, with an exception to the rule granted by the Chief Judge, which she said was constantly granted. What was being done to end that and subsequently end child marriage.

A Committee Expert enquired about specific measures, progress made, and challenges faced to eliminate discrimination against children, focusing on three groups: girls in Madagascar; twins – noting cases where twins were abandoned or ill-treated because of traditional beliefs; and albinism - noting concerns about these children being kidnapped in Madagascar. Measures were needed to address the high rate of infant and child mortality, despite the progress that had been made. In a judicial setting, were children encouraged and supported to share their views and were they listened to by judges, parents, and teachers? In terms of alternative care, what was the reality and the challenges in avoiding the separation of children from their families in Madagascar, reducing placement of children in residential care and reuniting children with their families. Could the concept of illegal international adoption be further clarified, and was this only related to international cases, or domestic ones as well. What support was available for foster care, regular review and support for family reunification.

Another Committee Expert said the exchange of views would be beneficial to the children of Madagascar. Addressing civil and political rights, the Expert noted the high rate of birth registration in the country, but expressed concern at the downward trend and regional disparities. A new law was fairly good and was being developed with the World Bank to digitise the register. How far along was it and would this project benefit the birth register system? What measures was Madagascar taking to address the fall in the number of births registered? Concerning nationality, Act 038 allowed women to have the same rights as men when transferring nationality to their children, and it was retroactive, but there were flaws in the law regarding children’s rights. How could stateless children get access to nationality under that law. Madagascar was encountering major problems accessing media, the internet, newspapers and radio, and this was having an adverse impact on the lives of children in the country. What measures was Madagascar taking to guarantee access to quality information for children?

A Committee Expert raised questions on corporal punishment and violence against children, noting that violence against children was prevalent in schools and homes in Madagascar. What was being done in concrete terms to prevent this violence as despite legislation and plans being drafted, substance was lacking. Psychological support for children was an issue. Due to lack of resources, 450 centres for child protection were not able to function properly. What budget would be set aside to address this situation? Addressing sexual abuse and prostitution, the Expert raised the issue of harmful traditional practices, focusing on child marriage. The State party had put together a national strategy and campaign to decrease the child marriage rate in Madagascar from 41.2 per cent to 21 percent, from 2018 to 2024; how would this goal be achieved. The courts could authorise an underage marriage if requested on “serious grounds” – what did this mean and what constituted “serious grounds” in terms of a child marriage? The Expert asked for figures on telephone support lines for children and whether these were effective. Could specific case examples be provided. The Expert asked about effective access to justice for victims and their families, and the level of rehabilitation provided to integrate children back into society.

Responses from the Delegation

Responding to questions on corporal punishment, the delegation stated that it was prohibited in Madagascar, specifically in schools. Madagascar had adopted preventative measures, including information sessions on the rights of children and awareness raising for pupils, teachers, families and those who dealt with children in order to prevent violence against children, with police officers specially trained in this area. Criminal investigation officers were trained to receive and process reports of violence against children and to launch a criminal investigation. In response to questions around sexual abuse, the delegation noted integrated care centres which specifically catered to children who had suffered from violence and sexual abuse and hotlines which children could call in order to be connected to police assistance.

Discussing issues around the rights of the child and education, the delegation outlined the current action plan for implementing and upholding children’s rights, referring to a sectoral plan running up to 2023, with a new curriculum being developed to incorporate reforms. Twenty per cent of the State budget was aimed to be allocated towards education and this commitment had been respected, with the exception of allocation to the primary sector, although there were positive steps in that area. Discussing the age of marriage, the delegation said projects were being set up to raise awareness among children on the issue of child marriage, including youth clubs which gave children the option to discuss sexual matters and other topics amongst their peers and disseminate this information more widely. The delegation noted a lack of psychological support for children in schools but stated this would be incorporated into training courses for teachers as a means of overcoming this shortage. Regarding the education of girls, the delegation said there was no significant disparity between the two sexes, although at the secondary level in some regions there was disparity between boys and girls in education. Addressing the issue of inclusive education, the delegation spoke of a platform which was now up and running and projects which aimed to integrate primary school-aged children with disabilities into mainstream schools.

On maternal and neo-natal mortality, Madagascar was evaluating its old plan and drawing up a document for 2020-2025. Prevention plans in the form of interventions and pre-neo natal consultations were being held, as well as the strengthening of the family planning process. Around 165 obstetric centres had been set up in 2020 and they were crucial to combatting maternal and neo-natal mortality, including in rural areas. An investment framework had been set up to decrease the maternal, teenage and child mortality rate, with a focus on nutrition. There had been a drop in infant and child mortality which had mirrored the increased financial investment seen from the framework, which had occurred over the last five years.

On stateless children, the delegation noted that statelessness was a sensitive issue in Madagascar as a proper system and proper data were not yet in place. A meeting had been organised with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to address statelessness and a plan had been approved. All children born to at least one Madagascan parent could have Madagascan nationality; however, when both parents were stateless, this presented an issue which needed to be overcome. On corporal punishment, a well-founded law to combat corporal punishment was needed.

Concerning the question on the third Optional Protocol on communications, the delegation said Madagascar had rejected the ratification of the Optional Protocol in order to ensure the protocols already in place were successfully implemented. Addressing the question of twins not residing with their parents, the delegation said progress had been seen in this area, including engagement with traditional authorities to see an abolishment of this practice. The delegation stated that the current policy for child protection was being amended, involving the support of children who had been victims. A new national Child Protection Committee was being set up, while the current policy on child protection was being refined.

Turning to the issue of child marriage, the delegation said there was a national strategy to combat child marriage, adopted in 2018, which was being implemented, ensuring local action plans were set up among communities to end the practice. A centralised coordination department had been set up, with six regional structures established across Madagascar, to launch local plans to combat child marriage. Answering questions on foster families and their validation, the delegation stated that a technical validation process had been set up and manuals had been drafted and they provided clarification regarding proper processes in the foster family system. There was no proper job description for social workers, however a document was being developed to define this. In the interim, social ‘actors’ had been trained to assist children and offer psychological support to children and their families. A partnership with the Association of Psychologists had been developed in order to train social workers.

The Gendarmerie was a structure which enforced the law. It had a network which protected the rights of the child. The delegation said that the Gendarmerie had specialised search squads and staff receiving training on how to search for children.

Questions by the Committee Experts

A Committee Expert enquired about the issue of data collection regarding children and how this would be addressed. The Expert highlighted the national action plan for people with disabilities and asked for more details, including a timeline and how children with disabilities would be covered. What were the obstacles pertaining to children with disabilities, including inclusive access to schools and stigma? How was access of children with disabilities to healthcare ensured?

Another Committee Expert reiterated a previous question regarding the budget set aside for health – had Madagascar been able to meet the 15 per cent objective agreed on by African countries? Were there basic health centres in Madagascar, were they accessible and how did they operate? What measures were being taken to remedy the shortage of doctors, midwives and health workers in Madagascar? Statistics showed the levels of these professionals were far below the recommended national average. In Madagascar, 40 per cent of children under five experienced chronic malnutrition despite the establishment of special services to address this. How would this be remedied? The mortality levels of children under five were very high and the Expert asked for exact figures. Concerning the coverage rate for vaccination in Madagascar, how were the remote areas reached and were staff trained in this area. Caesareans were free of charge but what care was provided to young mothers suffering from obstetric fistula and what was being done to raise awareness on abortion. On breast feeding, were medical staff trained to provide formula substitutes to young mothers if they could not make the six-month minimum breast-feeding requirement. Sexual and reproductive health education in schools was not sufficient. How could those services, including condom distribution, be improved, particularly in rural areas? There was a lack of information on mental health. What was being done to provide treatment to children who needed mental health treatment as well as treatment for drug abuse. What was the rate of HIV/AIDS in the country and how could they stop the transmission of AIDS from mothers to their children? The delegation noted access to clean drinking water as an issue and asked how this was being addressed.

HYND AYOUBI IDRISSI, Committee Expert and Coordinator of the Task Force for the report of Madagascar, asked how all children would be ensured access to education, stating that 40 per cent of Madagascan children received the basic level of education. She asked how the State party was helping families to meet the costs of education and what measures were being taken to counter the effects of COVID-19 on education. What was being done to set up the right of leisure for children, which was also very important?

A Committee Expert asked what was being done to address the issue of child labour, noting that 47 per cent of children between the ages of 5 to 17 in Madagascar worked in a variety of domestic positions. Children living and working on the street in Madagascar were also a serious issue. Was Madagascar planning to gather data around ‘street children’ and how would they address the issues of violence and poverty pushing children into the street to begin with. Sexual exploitation was a “socially acceptable scourge” in Madagascar. How could the public mindset be shifted on this issue and how were victims being assisted.

The Committee Expert asked about criminal justice for children in Madagascar, noting that in crowded detention centres, children were mixed with adults and there was a low food supply. What was being done to address these problems. How had Madagascar implemented previous recommendations made by the Committee on people found guilty of child pornography. Addressing the issue of children involved in armed conflict, the Expert asked whether Madagascar had outlawed the recruitment of children under the age of 18 for the armed forces and what was being done to prevent recruitment.

Responses from the Delegation

Responding to questions regarding the abduction of albino children, the delegation said that albino children had been abducted in 2021 in the south and southwest of Madagascar, however, radical measures had since been taken to eradicate this scourge. Madagascar had adopted a criminal policy involving severe penalties for such abductions, which had resulted in a drop in the phenomenon in the last quarter of 2021. Regarding the falling birth registration rate and the partnership project with the World Bank, the delegation said that this project had been designed to set up a unique identifier to cover 2 million people over their entire lifespan, allowing more data on birth registration to be recorded. On the topic of early marriage, the delegation stated that “serious grounds” for early marriage referred to a situation in which the minor was pregnant, stating that the consent of the child was still required as well as that of the parents. The delegation underlined that there were no forced marriages in Madagascar. In response to questions on criminal justice and the overcrowding of prisons, the delegation said that Madagascar had begun to create additional prisons which allowed for the increase of custodial faculties to house the 29,000 prisoners currently in the Madagascan penitentiary system. The processing of cases would also be sped up to decrease overcrowding in prisons.

The delegation responded to questions on sexual exploitation, denying this act was “normalised” in Madagascar, stating that a rigorous and severe criminal policy in this area was in place, specifically for parents who did not report the offence. Addressing the question on criminal responsibility, the delegation said that the issue had not been discussed, given that children down to the age of 13 had committed quite serious offences – it came down to discernment capability in the individual as opposed to the age. The delegation said that data collection for sexual offences was in place, with data provided to the Ministry of Justice.

Elaborating on a question on effective action for children to appeal to courts to obtain fair reparation, the delegation said that this could be done through the Child Human Rights Committee and the Ombudsperson. Responding to trafficking in humans, the delegation stated that measures were in place to combat the trafficking of children, with a document being developed to identify actions over the next three years. Regarding gender-based violence, this was combatted by the Government and a law was currently being developed by the competent Ministry.

Campaigns had been developed to combat traditional harmful practices, targeting the local population, including authorities and religious leaders, which focused on overcoming the stigmatisation of vulnerable children and discriminatory acts. Addressing the topic of drinking water, the delegation said that through projects commencing in 2018, the supply of clean drinking water in the south of Madagascar had been increased. The partnership with the World Bank to bring clean drinking water to five major towns in Madagascar was also being scaled up. Regarding sanitation and hygiene plans, the Government had built latrines to prevent open defecation.

The delegation addressed the topic of drug addiction amongst children, stating that the sale of drugs and alcohol to minors was prohibited. In risk areas such as nightclubs, police patrolled these areas, with the ability to search minors, to ensure laws were being upheld on the ground. National police were involved in awareness raising in schools, promoting the damaging effects of drugs and alcohol. On the issue of combatting child pornography, a programme set up in 2017 had been able to combat the sexual exploitation of children on the web, with police sending files for prosecution and ensuring individuals were prosecuted.

Concerning the issue of inclusive education and its barriers in the country, the delegation said that the main obstacle was the lack of data on people with disabilities, meaning realistic and achievable targets could not be set. Diagnosing impairments was also an obstacle, meaning these could not be categorised and tailored assistance could not be provided. The delegation also outlined the scale of the task, stating that 35,000 schools would need to be upgraded to include current inclusive standards. A construction plan had been adopted, including an upgrade to ramps, toilets and other facilities to make them more inclusive. Madagascar celebrated a national awareness day, focusing on children with disabilities. One thousand inclusive schools in 12 regions currently operated in Madagascar.

Regarding the child’s right to education, over 50 per cent of children who started their first year of school in Madagascar did not complete their primary education, primarily because of poverty and education costs. Efforts had been made to lighten the burden of parents, including providing school dinners, focusing on poor families in major towns, with 10,000 extra teachers per year recruited over the last five years. Quality construction had been carried out for both physical infrastructure and teaching structure, with focus on strengthening reading and writing. Around 45,000 teachers would be given basic teacher training over the next five years in order to equip the system with qualified professionals. In terms of measures taken to combat COVID-19, radio and television programmes were broadcast nationally and regionally, and learning kits were distributed to allow children to learn from home.

Addressing Madagascar’s action plan around children with disabilities, the delegation said that in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund, the efforts ensured that there was full health care for all children, with special measures in place for vulnerable patients or those with disabilities. In the area of malnutrition, the delegation noted that Madagascar had undertaken significant steps to end this scourge, stating that there had been a reduction of 7.3 per cent of malnutrition over the past decade, with an increased number of acute malnutrition and medical support systems. A significant part of the budget was allocated to this project with a significant number of staff trained to work in local centres. Responding to the question on breast feeding, the delegation highlighted a campaign run each year which showcased the important benefits of breast feeding in the months following birth, with training and guidelines updated in this area. Regarding vaccination rates for children, the delegation said that the vaccination rate for children had been increasing in recent years, highlighting that 80 per cent of the population had received a third dose of the COVID vaccine, with 47 per cent also vaccinated against malaria. A vaccination programme aimed to ensure that children in all areas had full coverage of vaccines by 2030. Addressing obstetric fistula, the delegation said a national programme was in place.

Programmes were also being launched to combat the deaths of children under five, with 80 per cent of health providers trained in this area. The delegation said that 44 per cent of health centres, as well as schools and youth clubs, had rolled out programmes to help young people. Regarding drugs and alcohol use by children, the delegation said there were severe penalties for the sale of drugs and alcohol to children, including prison time. The delegation addressed combatting HIV/AIDS, saying these efforts had been stepped up in Madagascar, with a focus on key vulnerable sectors, including mother to child to transmission. These efforts had seen positive results, particularly in remote areas. The National Committee on combatting HIV/AIDS included a national strategic plan which brought together various stakeholders to address HIV/AIDS, ensuring the proper allocation of budget and a strategic overview. Over 9,000 HIV patients were being supported by the system, a significant portion of whom were children. Madagascar recognised the need for an improvement on infrastructure and equipment to assist people living with AIDS.

The delegation said a plan was being launched to significantly reduce the child labour rate, with 16.7 per cent of children still working in child labour. Inspections were carried out by judicial authorities in private homes to combat this issue, aimed at strengthening the capacity of labour inspectors. Around 198 labour inspectors were working nationwide across Madagascar with many more being trained.

Regarding care for children with disabilities, the delegation said a national policy was being developed on inclusion and empowerment for people with disabilities, with a plan to provide increased support in 11 different regions. Regarding COVID-19, the delegation said the State had done everything it could to protect children and vulnerable individuals, including providing cash transfers for food, establishing food banks and distributing food to vulnerable people. In terms of street children, the delegation said a survey was carried out in 2014, identifying 23,500 street children, which was still not the total number of children living on the street. Short, medium and long-term measures had been developed to cater for them.

Questions by Committee Experts

A Committee Expert thanked the Madagascan delegation for their answers and queried about the independent human rights commission. Two members of the commission had not yet commenced their work. The Expert asked for more information about that as well as about specific activities of the commission on defending the rights of the child and ensuring confidentiality and accessibility for children. The Committee Expert was grateful for the frankness of the Director General of Education in terms of shortfalls in the country and appreciated that efforts were being made to overcome the obstacles. What was being done to ensure children were retained in close connection with the school system, despite the challenges of COVID-19. The Expert welcomed the initiatives taken by the State party to support school dropouts, saying the support classes were laudable and asking what was being done to assimilate these children back into mainstream school cycles.

The Committee Expert raised the issue of social workers, asking why these people were not civil servants. As there was a shortage of social workers, why was this not being addressed. As for malaria, how did the Government ensure that treated mosquito nets were being used in homes? On violence, what was being done to combat corporal punishment? A prohibition of corporate punishment should be in place. Madagascar needed a total reform banning violence everywhere, especially in schools. Addressing sexual exploitation, the Committee Expert said this was commonplace despite being unacceptable and therefore a law should be put in place to combat this, urging the delegation to act firmly to combat child exploitation. What treatment was provided to children who were dependent on alcohol or drugs? What was the Government doing to provide care for young women suffering from obstetric fistula? Who and what did the national days for breast feeding target? Health workers must convince young mothers on the benefits of breast feeding in a concrete manner. More information was requested on the prevention of mother to child transmission of HIV/AIDS, and on the impacts of climate change.

The Committee Expert said it was urgent that the Madagascan State confronted sexual exploitation and energy should be focused there. The increase in inspectors of child labour was important and positive, but the competency of these inspectors was questioned. Regarding children’s right to be heard, what was Madagascar doing to move forwards with the right to children’s participation. More information was requested on juvenile justice. Was Madagascar planning non-detention solutions for young offenders.

Another Committee Expert was disappointed about juvenile justice, stating that the State party had not truly grappled with this concept and that this should be addressed more carefully. Clarification was requested regarding children asking for reparation for a crime.

A Committee Expert asked if children were involved in the disaster or risk management efforts around climate change. Was specific support provided to the parents of children with disabilities?

Responses from the Delegation

Responding to the question on violence occurring on a daily basis in Madagascar, the delegated stated that since 2017, as a result of awareness raising efforts, children felt comfortable reporting violence to the police and other bodies. Cybercrimes were also reported, with police analysing social media to monitor and raise awareness and flag potential crimes. The delegation said there were special teams to combat corruption, in place since 2018, including the anti-corruption squad which addressed all corruption-based complaints. There was a school for children aged 16 to 18 that was attended by children who wished to become career military personnel; these were education centres where children received regular schooling and were supervised and protected against all forms of violence.

As for children on the street, the delegation said focus had been increased in this area, extending coverage to families in precarious situations in order to reach children. Shelters were up and running and financial support was also provided through State programmes. Madagascar worked with the United Nations Children’s Fund to protect children from online sexual exploitation, with a number of activities carried out under the programme, including a specialised commissioner and five national committees for children’s protection, which drew up local and national strategies. Madagascar had signed up to the internet portal to support the deletion of sexual images of children online, a significant tool in the combat of the sexualisation of children online, allowing for the potential prosecution of the perpetrators.

Closing Remarks

SUZANNE AHO ASSOUMA, Committee Expert,thanked the delegation of Madagascar, saying that the dialogue had been educational. Madagascar needed to review all of its programmes; while it was doing a lot, huge challenges remained. Suitable budgets needed to be adopted and systems needed to be bolstered. Madagascar needed to focus on countering the effects of climate change and be proactive in this regard as well as react to epidemics.

HERILAZA IMBIKI, Keeper of the Seals, Minister of Justice and Head of the Delegation of Madagascar, thanked the Committee and its Experts, adding that the exchange had been enriching and constructive. The dialogue would help the Madagascan Government progress its children’s rights under the Convention and its Optional Protocols. All the Committee’s observations and recommendations would be taken into account.

MIKIKO OTANI, Chairperson of the Committee,said the recommendations would be prepared based on the dialogue, which she hoped would help the children in Madagascar. She extended her best wishes to the children of Madagascar.