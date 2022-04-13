CBi Annual Report 2021

At a glance

Celebrating five years of CBi

In May 2021, the Connecting Business initiative (CBi) celebrated its fifth anniversary. Since CBi's launch at the World Humanitarian Summit in 2016, CBi Member Networks have responded to over 100 crises and helped more than 18 million people.

Raising awareness of private sector contributions to disaster management

CBi and its Member Networks published dozens of articles, reports, and other content highlighting the crucial role of the private sector in making humanitarian aid more effective, efficient, local, and responsive to the needs of affected people.

Mobilizing local businesses during humanitarian emergencies

In 2021, CBi Member Networks mobilized and coordinated local businesses responding to flooding in Sri Lanka, an earthquake in Haiti, drought in Madagascar, a typhoon in the Philippines, and other emergencies.

Expanding to new countries and regions

CBi welcomed two new Member Networks in 2021: the Indonesia Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Viet Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry. CBi expert consultants prepared private sector landscape assessment reports for Latin America and sub-Saharan Africa, paving the way for future expansion in both regions.