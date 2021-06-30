ACT Alliance Rapid Response Fund (RRF No. 10/2021) - Drought in Madagascar

Southern Madagascar is experiencing its worst drought in four decades with more than 1.14 million people food insecure (WFP, May 2021). Three consecutive droughts exacerbated by COVID-19 have left people in need of humanitarian assistance from January to May 2021 (Appel Éclair Madagascar-Grand-Sud Janvier-Mai 2021).

Of those, an estimated 14,000 people are already in catastrophic conditions, known as IPC Phase 5, which is expected to double by October 2021.

ACT national member SAF/FJKM will support at least 900 households with one cash distribution for 2 months which will allow them to survive and help them to be resilient progressively. In addition, 250 women will be supported by working with the authorities to provide more social protection towards women’s empowerment by holding a sessions with community members at the distribution points.