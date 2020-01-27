ACT Alliance Alert: Madagascar: Flood Emergency (27th January 2020)

The Government of Madagascar has declared the flooding situation in Madagascar a national Emergency after heavy rainfall and flooding caused by a tropical disturbance affected nearly 107,000 people, displaced more than 16,000, and caused at least 31 deaths in Madagascar since 20th January 2020.

The situation has led to massive floods, including a rapid rise of rivers with enormous water flow, corresponding landslides and massive destruction of the surrounding infrastructure (roads and bridges) and agricultural areas.

ACT Madagascar Forum Member FJKM (The Church of Jesus Christ in Madagascar) which is the second-largest Christian denomination in Madagascar have mobilized their volunteer network and have started to respond.