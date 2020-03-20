ACT Alliance Alert: Madagascar: Cyclone, 20 March 2020

SITUATION

In the afternoon of Saturday the 14 March 2020, the region of Sambava situated in the North East of Madagascar, was affected by Cyclone Herold. The tropical depression had been developing since March 12th and formed on 14th into a cyclone, with wind speeds of up to 180 km/h, coupled with heavy rains and high waves on the Madagascar Coast. Consequently, the regions of Sava, Analanjirofo and Atsinanana was affected most because of their position along the Cyclone path. Heavy rains in the Sava region resulted in severe and devastating flooding, affecting the districts of Antalaha and Maroantsetra. The Bureau National de Gestation des Risques et Des Catastrophes (BNGRC) first reports more than 3,000 disaster victims throughout the Maroantsetra district. In the Antalaha district, houses were flooded following the overflowing of the Ankavanana river and there are more than 1,000 victims. Figures are having an upward trend, as only slowly information are received from the remote areas. Especially the remote Maroantsera district, which is divided by a huge river and can be accessed by boat, starts to report about severe flooding, washed away houses and many displaced people. Currently volunteer teams of the Church of Jesus Christ in Madagascar (FJKM) trained in Disaster Preparedness and Management are in coordination with the BNGRC and organizing first assessments on the ground in remote villages to get a better overview of the size and needs of the disaster. The trained 4-pillar approach has rolled out to the villages and communities with existent Volunteer structures.