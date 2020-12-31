2021 Madagascar’s Grand Sud Flash Appeal (Abridged Version)

OVERVIEW OF THE SITUATION

Following three consecutive years of drought, the Grand Sud of Madagascar is facing a severe food security and nutrition crisis. An estimated 1.14 million people in the Grand Sud and 203,453 in the south-east of the country will be in need of immediate multisectoral humanitarian assistance (IPC phases 3 and 4) for the projected period from January to April 2021, according to the last Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis conducted early in December. Two districts will face Emergency (IPC Phase 4) food insecurity, while six others will be classified in Crisis (IPC Phase 3). Around 135,470 children under age 5 will suffer from acute malnutrition in nine districts of the Grand Sud, including 27,130 children who will be severely acutely malnourished, according to the Acute Malnutrition Phase Classification (IPC). At least one district will be classified in Phase 4 (Critical), four districts in Phase 3 (Severe) and three in Phase 2 (Alert). The impact has been particularly devastating in Amboasary District, which has been hardest hit by the crisis, WFP found that families are surviving on raw mangoes and tamarind, often as their only food source, and spoke with mothers who can no longer breastfeed and are forced to give their children water. A WFP assessment in Amboasary in October found that three out of four children had quit school, including to help their parents forage for food.

This Flash Appeal will ensure the continuation of much-needed humanitarian interventions through the lean season to May 2021 to meet the gaps identified in the national response plan and complement the Government-led short, medium and long-term interventions in the affected areas. To ensure maximum coverage, synergy and complementarity, sectoral projects funded through this Flash Appeal will support local coordination and response efforts, including the Center for Nutrition and Medical Recuperation, the food bank initiative and emergency agriculture and WASH interventions