Luxembourg joins the International Aid Transparency Initiative

The Grand Duchy of Luxembourg is now a member of the International Aid Transparency Initiative. By joining, the government has committed to sharing public data on Luxembourg's foreign aid spending according to rigorous global transparency standards.

Luxembourg has a long-standing commitment to eradicating global poverty, with an annual official development assistance budget representing 1% of its Gross national Income (GNI). Luxembourg is thus amongst a small number of countries to achieve the United Nations target of contributing at least 0.7% of its GNI to aid and development cooperation.

Luxembourg is strongly committed to generating reliable and open data on official development assistance channeled by itself and its national and international partners. In the wake of an ongoing effort of digitalisation, the Luxembourg Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Directorate for Development cooperation and Humanitarian action, by adhering to IATI and implementing its reporting standard, is preparing to publish detailed information according to IATI’s data standard on how these funds are allocated to support the world's poorest and most vulnerable people. Besides furthering transparency on aid flows, this data-based approach will also mean a tangible step towards enhanced and target-oriented aid effectiveness.

Luxembourg joins 94 IATI members, including 14 donor governments who are committed to improving the transparency of international resources to help achieve sustainable development. To date, IATI data covers spending on more than 1 million development projects undertaken by governments, multilateral organisations, non-governmental organisations and the private sector. This data is available, open and free to anyone in the world with internet access and supports improved coordination and effectiveness of development resources.

Luxembourg's Minister for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Affairs said: “Transparency and accountability are key factors in sustainable aid and development politics, quality and efficiency are as important as quantity of aid, in order to understand the precise impact of our interventions. I am honoured to announce Luxembourg’s joining of IATI and I’m looking forward to a fruitful collaboration.”

Annelise Parr, IATI Secretariat Coordinator (UNDP) said: “We celebrate Luxembourg’s commitment to increasing their aid transparency and warmly welcome the Directorate of Development Cooperation and Humanitarian action as IATI’s latest member.”

By joining IATI, Luxembourg is proud to share the belief that increased transparency is not an end in itself but an essential step towards improving the coordination, accountability and effectiveness to maximise their impact on the world's poorest and most vulnerable people.

For more information on the International Aid Transparency Initiative, contact Rohini Simbodyal, IATI Communications Adviser at rohini.simbodyal@devinit.org or visit iatistandard.org.

