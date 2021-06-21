Luxembourg France Fact Sheet, February 2021

Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, access to territory, asylum procedures and adequate reception conditions has remained guaranteed for persons of concern in Luxembourg.

In 2020, the number of asylum-seekers decreased by 43% and the main countries of origin were Syria, Eritrea and Afghanistan. The protection rate was 68.1%, a 4.5% increase from 2019.

14 Somali and Eritrean refugees were resettled to Luxembourg from Niger (ETM) in October 2020. 49 refugees have now been resettled from Niger since December. 2019.