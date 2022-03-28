Luxembourg and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria

The partnership between Luxembourg and the Global Fund has played an important role in the fight against HIV, tuberculosis (TB) and malaria and in building a healthier, safer and more equitable world.

Ending AIDS, TB and malaria Health investments through the Global Fund have saved more than 44 million lives since 2002, supporting entire communities and improving economies.

Our partnership

Luxembourg has been a committed supporter of the Global Fund since its inception. With contributions totaling more than €53 million to date, Luxembourg is one of the Global Fund’s largest donors per capita, and the country has steadily increased its pledge over the Replenishment cycles. Since 2009, Luxembourg has dedicated at least 1% of gross national income each year to official development assistance, making the country one of the most generous donors among members of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

In early 2019, Luxembourg was the first country to pledge for the Global Fund’s Sixth Replenishment. The country has fully honored its commitment (€11 million, including a €2 million contribution to the COVID-19 response), confirming Luxembourg’s commitment to alleviate the burden of the three diseases and build strong, inclusive and resilient systems for health.