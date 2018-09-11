Lithuanian authorities must investigate attacks against LGBTI people

Amnesty International is deeply concerned by the recent attacks against LGBTI people in Lithuania. In August, a series of arson attacks were directed at the premises of the Lithuanian Gay League (LGL) – the national LGBT rights organization - and the apartment of its Executive Director Vladimir Simonko in Vilnius. In September, Romas Zabarauskas, an openly gay film director, was targeted in a similar attack.

Amnesty International calls on the Lithuanian authorities to publicly condemn the attacks, and to thoroughly investigate the incidents. On 10 August, the office of LGL and the apartment of Vladimir Simonko were targeted in an attack during which the exterior door and door blinds were set on fire at the premises of the office. Only weeks after, on the night of 2 September, the corridor outside the apartment of Romas Zabarauskas was set on fire. Zabarauskas believes that he was targeted because he had put up a rainbow flag on his balcony to express his support and solidarity after the attacks against LGL and Simonko. Furthermore, there are reports of an attack against a young LGBT rights activist on 5 September.

Hate crimes represent a particular affront to human dignity and need to be promptly, independently, impartially and thoroughly investigated and those responsible must be brought to justice. Chapter XXV of Lithuanian Criminal Code encompasses crimes of discrimination based on a number of characteristics, including sexual orientation, but it was reported that in both cases law enforcement officials have refused to file the complaint as a potential hate crime based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

According to Zabarauskas, the law enforcement officers did not act professionally on the night of the attack, suggesting that he should ‘take off the flag before the whole house has burnt’. Activists report that underreporting of such attacks continues to be high in the country as many fear that authorities will not respond appropriately to incidents against LGBTI people. The attacks are symptomatic of a wider problem of prejudice against LGBTI communities in the country. Amnesty International urges the authorities to publicly condemn the attacks and to express their support to LGBTI communities while ensuring a thorough and impartial investigation that will specifically consider the alleged homophobic motive of the crimes.