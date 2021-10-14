Lithuania: Population Movement, Operation Update Report - DREF Operation n° MDRLT001

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action

This Update includes the no-cost extension of the DREF Operation n° MDRLT001 for two additional months until 31 January 2022. The timeframe extension will allow the following:

• procure warm winter boots for CHF 33,084.82, with savings made in multiple operational areas.

• provide existing services while addressing the ongoing and new humanitarian needs of migrants that arise as a result of a context of legal and sociological changes, as well as rapidly changing weather conditions in Lithuania.

The Update also includes operational and budget changes. The majority of activities remain as initially planned in the EPoA published on 12 July 2021. Some changes, however, have been made under Livelihoods and basic needs, and Migration sectors, please see details of reallocations below, per sector.