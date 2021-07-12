Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) Lithuania: Population Movement, DREF Operation n° MDRLT001

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Since mid-May 2021 the number of people who enter Lithuania irregularly from Belarus has been increasing rapidly.

Following the series of recent events at the Lithuanian – Belarusian border, Lithuania declared a state of emergency on 2 July 2021.

As of 7 July 2021, the total number of new arrivals is 1,416. The number indicates a 1648% increase in irregular border crossings, compared to year 2020 (for more detailed information see Table 1).

Before the crisis, asylum seekers used to stay isolated at the Lithuanian border for 1 to 3 days until receiving COVID19 testing results and then moving into reception centers. Main reception centers in Lithuania and their capacities are the following:

• The Foreigners Registration Center (hereinafter – FRC) in Pabradė, capacity (excluding tents): 250 people,

• Refugee Reception Center (hereinafter – RRC) in Rukla, capacity: 212 people.

• Family Support Center in Jieznas, capacity: 40 people.

However, the sudden influx of migrants has put enormous pressure to the reception system. In early June, the Foreigners Registration Center in Pabradė ran over its maximum capacity. As COVID-19 prevention measures require lower occupancy and separate accommodation, the following places were opened as mandatory isolation and/ or reception facilities:

• Border Guards’ School in Medininkai, capacity of 130 people for isolating families,

• Tent city in Pabradė, built to accommodate male migrants, capacity of 350 people, 60 of which are used for mandatory isolation purposes.