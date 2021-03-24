Liechtenstein + 6 more
Liechtenstein Fact Sheet, February 2021
Attachments
The Principality of Liechtenstein regularly provides financial support to UNHCR.
As in other countries, the number of asylum applications dropped in 2020.
Most applications are rejected as inadmissible. This is due to the fact that Liechtenstein participates in the Dublin system and that many applicants come from safe countries of origin.
UNHCR promotes the integration and inclusion of persons of concern into Liechtenstein’s rural communities.