World Population Day: UNFPA aims to support a resilient and sustainable future in Libya

Tripoli (July 10, 2022): “UNFPA programme in Libya aims to support a resilient future while harnessing opportunities and ensuring rights and choices are accessible for all women and girls as per the theme and aspirations of this year’s World Population Day. The decade-long conflict and insecurity compounded by COVID-19 has given rise to stark inequalities resulting in a meltdown of socio-economic indicators in the country. Despite challenges, we stand to provide uninterrupted reproductive and maternal health (RH) and gender-based violence (GBV) services to people especially women and girls including those in need of humanitarian assistance through our integrated response mechanism. Furthermore, we are striving to bring youth in the centerstage by imparting life skills and increasing their access to livelihood and peacebuilding opportunities so that the foundations of resilience and sustainability could be laid down,” says Samir Anouti, Representative of UNFPA Libya in a statement in connection with this year’s Population Day on July 11, 2022.

Libya has been passing through the most testing times in its history and at the meantime its population faces multifaceted challenges that would require support for its innovative and lasting coping mechanisms. “The support of the donors and international community is crucial as we are gearing towards establishing solid footings for a long-term sustainability and resilient services structure for the Libyan population. The funding for our programmes in Libya is key for us to capitalize and nurture the productive partnership we established with the Libyan authorities,” says Samir while stressing on the need for continuous support to UNFPA’s response in Libya.

In the wake of conflict and instability, the shortage of specialized services and the lack of trust in existing ones has further aggravated the situation. However, UNFPA, while working closely with government and other partners and with the support of donors, continues to deliver RH, GBV and youth services supporting Libyan institutions.

“While UNFPA continues to provide technical support to the Libyan institutions for evidence-based planning and people-centered assessments including technical support for the Libyan National Census, it works with different ministries and partners to scale-up the quality of care and maternal and social protection services. Through its reproductive and maternal health program, UNFPA Libya operates several mobile health units and provides critical commodities and capacity building of health systems in collaboration with the health authorities. Furthermore, UNFPA is prioritizing women empowerment and protection by providing life skills and a psychological support hotline along with four Women and Girls Safe Spaces. Youth empowerment and civic engagement is at the center of our programming as we support young people from learning to earning and harness their powers for achieving peace and demographic dividends through several community-based projects.” Samir says.

UNFPA Libya programme has delivered multi-sectoral services with the much appreciated generous support of European Union, Japan, Denmark, Canada, France, Italy, Catalonia, Barcelona City Council, UNTFHS and UN Peace Building Fund and in close collaboration with Libyan counterparts and Civil Society Organizations.

For Further information, please contact:

Salman Khalid, Communications Analyst, UNFPA Libya

Email: ksalman@unfpa.org