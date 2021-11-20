On World Children’s Day, UN and UNICEF sound the alarm on the impact of climate change on children and youth in Libya [EN/AR]

Tripoli, 20 November – On the 20th of November every year, the world celebrates World Children’s Day. UNICEF is sounding the alarm on the impact of the climate crisis in Libya through the 20x20 Climate Change Art Exhibition.

Twenty artworks from across Libya are showcased on the 20th of November, which is the anniversary of the adoption of the international Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC).

Climate change is one of the greatest threats facing children and young people in Libya, and they will bear the greatest burden from the lack of action to tackle the climate crisis.

UN Assistant Secretary-General, Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Libya, Ms. Georgette Gagnon inaugurated the exhibition, which was attended by children and youth, government partners, heads of UN agencies, national and international partners and the general public. “Libya and the rest of the world needs climate education, climate laws, climate activism, climate technology and climate resilience actions”, said UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Gagnon. “In the UN we are calling for much greater action to address the negative impact of climate change on children and young people”.

The impact of climate change worsens water scarcity, including through droughts, floods, extreme weather and heat events. Libya is one of the most water scarce countries in the world. Ensuring water security particularly for children is an urgent priority. The amount of water for each person in Libya is a tenth of the minimum required internationally.

“The climate crisis is a child rights crisis. It poses an unprecedented threat to the development, survival, and potential of all children and young people, everywhere in Libya,” said Ms. Cristina Brugiolo, acting UNICEF Special Representative to Libya. “We must acknowledge where we stand, treat climate change like the crisis it is and act with urgency. It’s our duty to the generations to come.”

The United Nations in Libya is committed to working with youth, government, civil society, academia, the private sector and all partners towards achieving the global climate goals. Young people have a critical role in tackling climate change, and it is children and young people globally who are at the forefront of demanding urgent action on climate change.