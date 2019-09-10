10 Sep 2019

WHO sends life-saving medical supplies across Libya

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 09 Sep 2019 View Original
© WHO/Libya
A WHO Libya staff member checks boxes of supplies used to treat injured people. WHO regularly ships medical supplies to all areas of Libya.
© WHO/Libya

Tripoli, 9 September 2019—WHO is delivering urgently needed medicines and medical supplies to more than 40 primary health care centres and referral hospitals across Libya. The supplies, which are enough to treat 220 000 patients for 3 months, include antibiotics, medicines for noncommunicable diseases, such as hypertension, and surgical instruments. Also included are medicines to treat respiratory infections and skin diseases, such as leishmaniasis and scabies, that have been reported in Libya in recent months.

The shipment also includes trauma medicines, which were delivered earlier this week to field hospitals treating patients injured during the conflict in Tripoli, and to health facilities coping with mass casualties in the south of Libya.

“Libya’s health system is overwhelmed as a result of ongoing conflict, and health facilities need to be regularly replenished with life-saving medicines and supplies. Ensuring their delivery to the east, west and south of the country requires strong coordination. Our priority is to make sure that health facilities do not run short of supplies when they are most needed,” said Elizabeth Hoff, WHO Representative in Libya.

The provision of these supplies was funded by the Central Emergency Response Fund of the United Nations (CERF), the Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (OFDA), and the Governments of Italy and Germany.

Contact us

WHO Representative
PO Box 2317
Tripoli

Boîte postale 111
Cité EL-Mahrajène 1082
Tunis, Tunisia

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.