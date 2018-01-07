07 Jan 2018

WHO provided ECHO-funded essential medical supplies to Zintan General Hospital

Report
from UN Support Mission in Libya
Published on 07 Jan 2018 View Original

Thirty thousands (30,000) people in Zintan will benefit from the medical supplies provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) and funded by the European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid (ECHO).

In the context of ongoing response to the health needs in Libya, WHO has provided on 3rd January, thirty (30) Basic and three (3) Supplementary Interagency Emergency Health Kits (IEHK) and six (6) Trauma kit type B to Zintan general hospital.

The IEHKs will benefit thirty thousand (30,000) population for three (3) months and the Trauma Kits can treat six hundred (600) moderate to severe injuries. These supplies are much needed especially with the existing shortage of essential medical supplies in Zintan.

Dr Syed Jaffar Hussain, Head of Mission of WHO Libya welcomed the continuous support of ECHO that makes WHO’s response to the urgent needs of the underserved populations in Libya possible.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

By Amy Benson

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.