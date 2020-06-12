WHO Libya: Health response to COVID-19 in Libya, update # 8 (Reporting period: 28 May-10 June 2020)

Highlights

There has been an eight-fold increase in confirmed cases in Sebha municipality (south Libya). The municipality has 12 districts including Sebha city, a major hub on the migration route from Africa to Europe.

Of the 359 confirmed cases for the whole of Libya, 5 patients have died, 58 have recovered and 296 are under follow-up. The highest number of cases comes from Sebha (157), followed by Tripoli (105), Misrata (19) and Benghazi (6), with 13 other locations making up the remaining 62 cases.