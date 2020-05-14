WHO Libya: Health response to COVID-19 in Libya, update # 6 (Reporting period: 30 April - 13 May 2020)

Highlights

o Of the 64 confirmed cases, 3 patients have died, 28 have recovered and 33 are under follow-up. Most confirmed cases are in Tripoli (49 including 3 deaths) followed by Misrata (10), Benghazi (4) and Surman (1).

o Thus far, a total of 4155 samples have been tested (3005 in Tripoli and 1150 in Benghazi).

o The Government of National Accord (GNA) remains concerned by the continuing military activity around Tripoli. Attacks have disrupted hospitals’ electricity supplies and damaged the only factory producing oxygen tanks. Al Khadra hospital in Tripoli – one of the facilities admitting COVID-19 patients - has recently come under attack three times. Mitiga airport in Tripoli has come under continuous shelling and there are reports of damages to civil aircraft earmarked for the repatriation of Libyans.

o In Benghazi (east Libya) an armed group opened fire inside the intensive care unit (ICU) in Al-Jalla hospital. Doctors and nurses were assaulted and life-saving medical equipment was damaged. All critically ill patients were transferred to Benghazi Medical Centre.

o On 12 May 2020, the Director-General of WHO and heads of other UN agencies (OOCHA, UNICEF, IOM, UNHCR, WFP and UNFPA) issued a joint statement expressing their alarm over the deteriorating situation in Libya and calling for a halt to the hostilities.