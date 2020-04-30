WHO Libya: Health response to COVID-19 in Libya, update # 5 (Reporting period: 23 – 29 April 2020)

Highlights

Of the 61 confirmed cases, two patients have died, 18 have recovered and 41 are under follow-up. Most confirmed cases are in Tripoli (46 including 2 deaths) followed by Misrata (10), Benghazi (4) and Surman (1).

Thus far, a total of 1802 samples have been tested (1424 in Tripoli and 378 in Benghazi).

The south of the country continues to be critically neglected, with few qualified health workers and no follow up from Tripoli or Benghazi to requests for assistance.