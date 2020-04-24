WHO Libya: Health response to COVID-19 in Libya, update # 4 (Reporting period: 16 – 22 April 2020)

Highlights

Of the 60 confirmed cases, two patients have died, 18 have recovered and 40 are under follow-up. Most confirmed cases are in Tripoli (45 including 2 deaths) followed by Misrata (10), Benghazi (4) and Surman (1).

Thus far, a total of 1181 samples have been tested (327 in Benghazi and 854 in Tripoli).

At WHO’s urging, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has overturned its earlier decision to suspend almost all childhood vaccination for one month. Vaccination will resume with immediate effect.

WHO continues to seek clarity over the LYD 500 million (USD 351 million) earmarked for COVID-19 by the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli. WHO has learned that the funds are earmarked for several sectors, not just for health, but still has no information about how and when the funds will be allocated.

The 10-day lockdown imposed by the GNA will end on 26 April. Thereafter, a partial curfew (6 p.m. to 6 a.m.) will be imposed for another 10 days.

The fighting continues. GNA forces have launched “Peace Storm Operation” against Libyan National Army (LNA) soldiers in Tarhouna (80 km south of Tripoli). Shelling continues near Mitiga airport in Tripoli. According to the MoH, four health staff have been abducted from a hospital in Sirte.