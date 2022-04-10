WHO Libya: Health response to COVID-19 in Libya, update # 37 (Reporting period: 1-31 March 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

o In March 2022, there was a marked decrease in COVID-19 case incidence, deaths and laboratory tests conducted. Libya continued to be classified as having a high incidence of community transmission (CT3) with six cases/100 000 population/week, with the circulation of Alpha, Beta, Delta and Omicron variants of concern. The weekly test positivity rate was 6.9%.

o As of 15 March 2022, a total of a cumulative 8 950 720 vaccine doses (all sources) had been received in the country, of which 3.8 million (42%) were estimated to have been utilized (wastage adjusted). Available vaccine stocks are estimated to be 5 million doses.

o WHO coordinated between the ministries of health of Libya and Turkey to facilitate the participation of the Deputy Prime Minister of Libya in a high-level meeting on health and migration in the WHO European Region to be held in Istanbul, Turkey from 17 to 18 March 2022.