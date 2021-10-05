WHO Libya: Health response to COVID-19 in Libya, update # 31 (Reporting period: Reporting period: 1-30 September 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

Libya reported an overall decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, deaths and tests compared with August 2021. However, it is important to note that a high to very high incidence of community transmission (CT3 and CT4) is being reported across the country based on case incidence and positivity rates.

WHO continued training health care staff on topics including infection prevention and control and the case management of COVID-19 patients.

To keep regular health care services running during the pandemic, 21 WHO-funded Emergency Medical Teams are supporting 29 health facilities providing primary and secondary health care services across the country. In September, they performed 20 surgical interventions and conducted 11 448 medical consultations.