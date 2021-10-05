Libya
WHO Libya: Health response to COVID-19 in Libya, update # 31 (Reporting period: Reporting period: 1-30 September 2021)
HIGHLIGHTS
Libya reported an overall decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, deaths and tests compared with August 2021. However, it is important to note that a high to very high incidence of community transmission (CT3 and CT4) is being reported across the country based on case incidence and positivity rates.
WHO continued training health care staff on topics including infection prevention and control and the case management of COVID-19 patients.
To keep regular health care services running during the pandemic, 21 WHO-funded Emergency Medical Teams are supporting 29 health facilities providing primary and secondary health care services across the country. In September, they performed 20 surgical interventions and conducted 11 448 medical consultations.
The presence of the Delta variant is suspected in Libya because of its circulation in neighbouring Egypt, Tunisia, and Algeria and the triggers activated by epidemiological data. In the last week of September 2021, the presence of the Gamma variant was reported in neighbouring Sudan. Libya remains classified under community transmission with the circulation of Alpha and Beta variants of concern.