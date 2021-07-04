Libya
WHO Libya: Health response to COVID-19 in Libya, update # 28 (Reporting period: 1-31 June 2021)
Highlights
- In June 2021, the number of monthly COVID-19 deaths dropped to 71, the lowest rate of any month in 2021. Almost all (97.5%, or 90 877) national tests were performed in the west, with the east and south accounting for only 1154 and 1201 tests, respectively.
- Although an average of 94 000 laboratory tests per month have been performed over the past four months, case numbers have been declining since March 2021. The decrease in confirmed cases may be due to more healthy people (e.g., travellers) getting tested, the non-inclusion of people diagnosed by antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests (Ag-RDTs), the non-inclusion of people diagnosed through CT scans, and fewer tests performed on suspected cases as per case definitions.
- 100 000 doses of Sputnik V "Light" vaccine and 54 990 doses of COVAX Pfizer vaccine arrived in Libya on 15 and 24 June 2021, respectively.
- A total of 899 112 people of whom 3311 are foreign nationals have registered for vaccination. Vaccination for migrants and refugees has not started yet.
- The Ministry of Health (MoH) has stressed that health facilities that receive external assistance from UN agencies and international NGOs must inform the MoH accordingly and must ensure that any supplies received from external parties have at least two thirds of their shelf life remaining.
- WHO is monitoring a worrying increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 in Ashshwayrif (Jabal al Akhdar district in the west) and Murzuk (in the south). WHO has assessed the barriers to accessing COVID-19 health care services and is providing support accordingly.