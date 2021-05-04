Libya
WHO Libya: Health response to COVID-19 in Libya, update # 26 (Reporting period: 1-30 April 2021)
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
Libya has received its first COVID-19 vaccines:
57 600 doses of Astra Zeneca AZD1222 vaccine (procured through the COVAX Facility) arrived on 8 April 2021.
200 000 doses of Sputnik V Component 1 vaccine (procured bilaterally) arrived on 4 and 9 April 2021. -150 000 doses of Sinovac vaccine (donated by Turkey) arrived on 14 April 2021.
On 10 April 2021, the Prime Minister launched the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign. The first dose was administered the following day.
As of 29 April 2021, Libya had administered 61 000 doses (0.88 doses per 100 population).
WHO has completed its evaluation of the disease Early Warning and Response Network (EWARN) in Libya. The evaluation, conducted by a national and international team including staff from WHO’s regional office for the Eastern Mediterranean (EMRO), took place from 25 March to 9 April 2021.