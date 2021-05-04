Libya

WHO Libya: Health response to COVID-19 in Libya, update # 26 (Reporting period: 1-30 April 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Libya has received its first COVID-19 vaccines:

  • 57 600 doses of Astra Zeneca AZD1222 vaccine (procured through the COVAX Facility) arrived on 8 April 2021.

  • 200 000 doses of Sputnik V Component 1 vaccine (procured bilaterally) arrived on 4 and 9 April 2021. -150 000 doses of Sinovac vaccine (donated by Turkey) arrived on 14 April 2021.

  • On 10 April 2021, the Prime Minister launched the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign. The first dose was administered the following day.

  • As of 29 April 2021, Libya had administered 61 000 doses (0.88 doses per 100 population).

  • WHO has completed its evaluation of the disease Early Warning and Response Network (EWARN) in Libya. The evaluation, conducted by a national and international team including staff from WHO’s regional office for the Eastern Mediterranean (EMRO), took place from 25 March to 9 April 2021.

