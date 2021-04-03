Libya
WHO Libya: Health response to COVID-19 in Libya, update # 25 (Reporting period: 1-31 March 2021)
158,957
Cumulative confirmed cases
24,830
Confirmed cases this month
2,667
Cumulative deaths
457
Deaths this month
147,147
Cumulative recovered cases
26,031
Recovered cases this month
HIGHLIGHTS
On 10 March 2021, the Libyan House of Representatives voted to endorse the new Government of National Unity’s (GNU) proposed cabinet headed by Prime Minister Abdulhamid AlDabaiba. The cabinet includes two Deputy Prime Ministers and 35 ministers, of whom six are Ministers of State from different cities and regions of Libya.
A new Minister of Health, Mr Ali Al-Zinati, has been appointed. On 21 March 2021, the WHO Representative (WR) met the Minister for initial discussions on WHO’s work in Libya, including its support to help the country tackle COVID-19.
Disease surveillance experts from WHO’s regional office for the Eastern Mediterranean (EMRO) are currently visiting Libya to train national staff on the disease Early Warning and Response Network (EWARN) and interview key informants across the country. The mission will last from 25 March to 9 April 2021.
The COVAX Facility has allocated an initial number of 292 800 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Libya. No information is available as to when the first shipment of vaccines (57 600 doses) will arrive. The Libyan National Regulatory Authority has approved four vaccines (AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and J&J/Janssen) for use in the country. All four vaccines have been endorsed by WHO.