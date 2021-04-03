WHO Libya: Health response to COVID-19 in Libya, update # 25 (Reporting period: 1-31 March 2021)

158,957

Cumulative confirmed cases

24,830

Confirmed cases this month

2,667

Cumulative deaths

457

Deaths this month

147,147

Cumulative recovered cases

26,031

Recovered cases this month

HIGHLIGHTS

On 10 March 2021, the Libyan House of Representatives voted to endorse the new Government of National Unity’s (GNU) proposed cabinet headed by Prime Minister Abdulhamid AlDabaiba. The cabinet includes two Deputy Prime Ministers and 35 ministers, of whom six are Ministers of State from different cities and regions of Libya.

A new Minister of Health, Mr Ali Al-Zinati, has been appointed. On 21 March 2021, the WHO Representative (WR) met the Minister for initial discussions on WHO’s work in Libya, including its support to help the country tackle COVID-19.

Disease surveillance experts from WHO’s regional office for the Eastern Mediterranean (EMRO) are currently visiting Libya to train national staff on the disease Early Warning and Response Network (EWARN) and interview key informants across the country. The mission will last from 25 March to 9 April 2021.