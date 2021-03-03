WHO Libya: Health response to COVID-19 in Libya, update # 24 (Reporting period: 1 to 28 February 2021)

Highlights

The WR and her team travelled to Benghazi, Sirt, Sousa and Al Bayda. They visited health facilities and met with health authorities, hospital managers and members of local COVID-19 committees to review services and assess needs. Although WHO has been sending regular supplies of PPE, health facilities reported they were still facing severe shortages of items, particularly gloves. WHO has arranged for additional supplies to be dispatched urgently. A detailed report will be issued at the end of the mission.

The Presidential Council of the Scientific Committee has endorsed the National Deployment and Vaccination Plan. WHO has urged the national authorities to consider covering the costs of vaccines for over 570 000 migrants and refugees in the country.