WHO Libya: Health response to COVID-19 in Libya, update # 18 (Reporting period: 15 to 28 October 2020)

Highlights

o Libya has witnessed a 22% increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 over the past two weeks. More than 5% of samples have tested positive since the last update, while the number of deaths has declined.

o Under WHO’s transmission scenarios, Libya remains classified as “community transmission”. Since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Libya on 24 March 2020, a total of 57 975 people have been infected with the virus. Of this number, 24 910 people remain actively infected, 32 253 people have recovered, and 812 people have died. The national case fatality rate (CFR) is 1.40%. The municipalities reporting large numbers of confirmed cases over the past two weeks include Tripoli (6308), Misrata (885), Benghazi (504) and Janzour (392.).

o Thus far, a total of 323 766 specimens have been tested. This number includes 237 319 in Tripoli, 28 287 in Misrata, 19 923 in Benghazi, 9894 in Sebha, 10 419 in Zliten and 6825 in Zawiya.

o All four designated isolation centres in the south remain closed because of shortages of staff, PPE, equipment and supplies. A temporary isolation facility has been opened in the respiratory clinic in Sebha