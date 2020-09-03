WHO Libya: Health response to COVID-19 in Libya, update # 14 (Reporting period: 20 August to 2 September 2020)

Highlights

Under WHO’s transmission scenarios, Libya remains classified as “community transmission”. Since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Libya on 24 March 2020, a total of 15 156 people have been infected with the virus (a 60% increase since WHO’s last situation update). Of this number, 13 160 people remain actively infected, 1746 people have recovered, and 250 people have died. The national case fatality rate (CFR) is 1.65%. The municipalities reporting large numbers of confirmed cases include Tripoli (5744), Misrata (2571), Sebha (1096), Zliten (1077) and Benghazi (552).

Thus far, a total of 134 027 specimens have been tested. This number includes 83 915 in Tripoli, 18 502 in Misrata, 14 794 in Benghazi and 7541 in Sebha.

On 26 August 2020, WHO issued a press release expressing its alarm over the rapidly increasing rates of COVID-19 in the country.

WHO continues to experience delays obtaining the rapid release of its emergency and humanitarian supplies from Libyan customs. It has raised the problem repeatedly with the Prime Minister and the head of the COVID scientific committee, to no avail. Urgently needed items have been blocked in customs since 26 July 2020.

WHO is expecting a large shipment of oxygen concentrators to arrive in Misrata on 4 September. There are severe shortages of oxygen across the country, and these supplies are urgently needed for COVID-19 patients. WHO has informed the national authorities that these supplies are expected shortly and has asked them to secure their speedy release.