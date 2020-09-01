Libya
WHO Libya: Health response to COVID-19 in Libya, update # 13 (Reporting period: 6 to 19 August 2020)
Attachments
Highlights
Under WHO’s transmission scenarios, Libya remains classified as “community transmission”. Since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Libya, a total of 9068 people have been infected with the virus (more than double the number since the last update). Of this number, 7901 people remain actively infected, 1003 people have recovered, and 164 people have died. The national case fatality rate (CFR) is 1.81%, compared with 2.27% reported in the last update (The overall decrease in the CFR is explained by the significant increase in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19.) The municipalities reporting a large increase are Tripoli, Zliten, Misrata, Khoms, Jansour, Tarhuna and Tobruk.
Thus far, a total of 100 462 specimens have been tested. This number includes 59 542 in Tripoli, 15 003 in Misrata, 13 711 in Benghazi, and 6445 in Sebha.
On 6 August 2020, militia near the town of Al Zawya (western Libya) intercepted a truck on its way to Benghazi and Tobruk (eastern Libya) to deliver WHO humanitarian supplies. The driver was detained overnight and his phone was confiscated. The militia subsequently directed the driver to deliver the supplies to a nearby health care facility. WHO has issued a press release condemning this incident.