WHO Libya: Health response to COVID-19 in Libya, update # 13 (Reporting period: 6 to 19 August 2020)

Under WHO’s transmission scenarios, Libya remains classified as “community transmission”. Since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Libya, a total of 9068 people have been infected with the virus (more than double the number since the last update). Of this number, 7901 people remain actively infected, 1003 people have recovered, and 164 people have died. The national case fatality rate (CFR) is 1.81%, compared with 2.27% reported in the last update (The overall decrease in the CFR is explained by the significant increase in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19.) The municipalities reporting a large increase are Tripoli, Zliten, Misrata, Khoms, Jansour, Tarhuna and Tobruk.