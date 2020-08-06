WHO Libya: Health response to COVID-19 in Libya, update # 12 (Reporting period: 23 July to 5 August 2020)

Highlights

Under WHO’s transmission scenarios, Libya’s status has been revised from “clusters of cases” to “community transmission”. A total of 4224 people in Libya have been infected with COVID-19. Of this number, 3495 people remain actively infected, 633 people have recovered, and 93 people have died. (This translates to 614 confirmed cases and 13 deaths per 1 million population.) The national case fatality rate is 2.27%.

The municipalities reporting a significant increase are Tripoli, Misrata, Sebha, Zliten Ashshatti, Benghazi, Ubari, Janzour and Zawiya.

Thus far, a total of 68 027 specimens have been tested. This number includes 38 784 in Tripoli, 14 045 in Benghazi, 8604 in Misrata and 5389 in Sebha.

Nationwide, there are severe shortages of GeneXpert cartridges and laboratory reagents used for virus extraction.

On 31 July 2020, the Government of National Accord (GNA) declared a five-day lockdown starting the same day.