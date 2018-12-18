WHO Libya in coordination with MOH concluded Closing day for World Antibiotic Awareness Week 2018 activities [EN/AR]

17 December 2018, Al-Bayda--The World Health Organization (WHO) country office of Libya in collaboration with health authorities in Libya celebrated the conclusion of a series of activities of the World Antibiotic Awareness Week (WAAW2018) under the theme “Safeguarding antibiotics - Handle with Care / Think Twice. Seek Advice”.

Aim of this activity was to raise awareness of the problem of antibiotic resistance among the public, policy-makers, and highlight the importance of collaboration between human health, animal health and agriculture professionals to ensure the responsible use of antibiotics.

Health professionals, health directors, and deans of faculties of Medicine, Veterinary Medicine, and Agriculture, faculty members of Omar Al-Mukhtar University of Al-Bayda participated in the event which included presentations about the level of Awareness about Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR) among the Libyan population, the role of animal health, and agriculture to combat AMR, reflecting the concept of ‘one health approach’ to reduce the misuse of antibiotics, and to raise the awareness among the public of the dangers of AMR.

‘WHO office of Libya considers such event as a part of national action plan of AMR which will be endorsed hopefully at the end of this month’ said Dr Hussein Jaffar, WHO representative and head of the mission.