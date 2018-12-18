18 Dec 2018

WHO Libya in coordination with MOH concluded Closing day for World Antibiotic Awareness Week 2018 activities [EN/AR]

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 17 Dec 2018
preview
Download PDF (952.61 KB)

17 December 2018, Al-Bayda--The World Health Organization (WHO) country office of Libya in collaboration with health authorities in Libya celebrated the conclusion of a series of activities of the World Antibiotic Awareness Week (WAAW2018) under the theme “Safeguarding antibiotics - Handle with Care / Think Twice. Seek Advice”.

Aim of this activity was to raise awareness of the problem of antibiotic resistance among the public, policy-makers, and highlight the importance of collaboration between human health, animal health and agriculture professionals to ensure the responsible use of antibiotics.

Health professionals, health directors, and deans of faculties of Medicine, Veterinary Medicine, and Agriculture, faculty members of Omar Al-Mukhtar University of Al-Bayda participated in the event which included presentations about the level of Awareness about Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR) among the Libyan population, the role of animal health, and agriculture to combat AMR, reflecting the concept of ‘one health approach’ to reduce the misuse of antibiotics, and to raise the awareness among the public of the dangers of AMR.

‘WHO office of Libya considers such event as a part of national action plan of AMR which will be endorsed hopefully at the end of this month’ said Dr Hussein Jaffar, WHO representative and head of the mission.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.